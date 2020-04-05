6 more Bangladeshis die of corona in New York

At least six Bangladeshis died of coronavirus in New York in last 24 hours on Saturday.

Two of them died at Brooklyn, three in Queens and one in Bronx, Zakaria Masud, editor of local weekly Ajkal and former president of Jackson Heights Bangladeshi Business Association, said.

A total of 63 Bangladeshis died of the disease in USA -- 53 in New York and five each in New Jersey and Michigan -- over the last 15 days, according to the journalist.

The US on Friday saw a new record in the number of Covid-19 deaths in one day with 1,480 dead, the most in any country since the pandemic began. -Agencies









