Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 April, 2020, 7:53 AM
latest Global cornavirus death toll crosses 61,000        Home Minister asks IGP to stop people rushing back to Dhaka       BGMEA urges owners to keep factories closed until Apr 11      
Home Front Page

Coronavirus: ‘Worst yet to come’ for countries in conflict, says UN chief

Published : Sunday, 5 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 4: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday renewed his call for a global ceasefire, urging all parties to conflict to lay down arms and allow war-torn nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
"The worst is yet to come," Guterres said, referring to countries beset with fighting like Syria, Libya and Yemen.
"The COVID-19 storm is now coming to all these theatres of conflict."
Guterres said there had been some progress following his March 23 call for peace, but that fighting still rages in a number of countries, hampering the ability to
put into place plans to combat the virus.
"The need is urgent," Guterres said at a UN press conference.
"The virus has shown how swiftly it can move across borders, devastate countries and upend lives."
He said that parties to conflict in a number of countries, including Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Colombia, Libya, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen, have expressed support for his call.
"But there is a huge distance between declarations and deeds -- between translating words into peace on the ground and in the lives of people," Guterres said.
"In many of the most critical situations, we have seen no let-up in fighting -- and some conflicts have even intensified."
While expressing gratitude for support of his earlier call from some 70 countries, NGO groups and religious leaders worldwide including Pope Francis, Guterres said more concrete work was necessary.
"We need robust diplomatic efforts to meet these challenges. To silence the guns, we must raise the voices for peace," he said.
Guterres did not mention the UN Security Council, where divisions between the United States and China have blocked action.
The EU "strongly supports" the call, its foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after a video conference of the bloc's foreign ministers.
"We urge all those involved in armed conflicts anywhere in the world to engage in efforts to find a political solution to the conflict," Borrell told a media conference in Brussels.
- Call for more aid -
Since the beginning of the global pandemic, the Security Council has not met once on COVID-19, making no statement or joint resolution.
On Thursday the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for international cooperation and "multilateralism" in addressing the virus, which has infected more than one million worldwide and killed more than 50,000.
Guterres appealed for developed countries and multilateral institutions to do more to aid poorer countries face the pandemic.
"To act early rather than later is essential... This is particularly true with the developing world," he said.
Guterres noted that the ceasefire in Idlib, Syria is holding but said it needs to be expanded to the entire country to allow full efforts to slow the coronavirus spread.
But he also said expressions of support for a ceasefire by different factions fighting in Libya had not ended the violence.
"This war is now not allowing the response to COVID-19 to take place," he said.
"This is the moment to stop. It's not morally acceptable to continue with this conflict."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus update
6 more Bangladeshis die of corona in New York
1,480 die of coronavirus in 24 hours in US
Coronavirus: ‘Worst yet to come’ for countries in conflict, says UN chief
BD mourns Covid-19 victims in China
BNP for Tk 87,000cr fund to tackle corona fallout
Public transport suspension extended until Apr 11
China honours virus victims with 3 minutes of reflection


Latest News
Man shot dead for flouting coronavirus rules in Philippines
Global cornavirus death toll crosses 61,000
Home Minister asks IGP to stop people rushing back to Dhaka
BGMEA urges owners to keep factories closed until Apr 11
Spanish league and players still far apart on salary cuts
Fire at Karwan Bazar fruit market
Two killed in France knife attack
Italy reports first drop in number of coronavirus patients in intensive care
Hanging body of woman recovered in Joypurhat
Neymar donates $1M to fight coronavirus
Most Read News
Bangladesh confirms 2 new deaths; total infected 70
RMG factories across country to be opened Sunday
Panic will lead us nowhere
RAB man tests positive; 15 nearby houses, shops under lockdown
PM’s 31 point directives
Global coronavirus death toll stands 53,190
Coping with Covid-19: How is the pandemic affecting us all?
Quarantine: United we fall, divided we stand!
Ban on public transports on roads till April 11
Colonial ghost in Bangladesh: Swing culture in politics
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft