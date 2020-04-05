BD mourns Covid-19 victims in China





"I would like to express my deep condolences for the loss of lives due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan city and other places in China," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said in a letter to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi marking the mourning day.

The Bangladesh Foreign Minister also expressed his

sympathy for the families of the victim.

Momen also thanked the Chinese government for taking good care of a large number of Bangladeshi citizens living in China at this tragic hour of coronavirus outbreak.

"I assure Your Excellency, the people of the government of Bangladesh are with the friendly people and government of China to address the crisis," he wrote.























