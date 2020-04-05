Video
Sunday, 5 April, 2020, 7:52 AM
BNP for Tk 87,000cr fund to tackle corona fallout

Published : Sunday, 5 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Saturday demanded that the government create a specific fund of Tk 87,000 crore to help the affected people due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.   
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the demand on behalf of the party in a press conference at the party chairperson's office in the capital's Gulshan.
Mirza Fakhrul alleged the Prime Minister in her address to the nation did not mention any plan or allocation for saving a large number of people in the country. He also expressed doubt about the real number of coronavirus affected people, what government has disclosed.
The party has proposed allocating Tk 61,000 core for
the 'short-term sector', Tk 18,000 crore for 'medium-term sector' and Tk 8,000 crore for 'unforeseen sector'. 'For this, we demand announcement of incentive package of three per cent of Gross Domestic Product worth Tk 87,000 crore,' Fakhrul said
Mentioning that the government had already taken some initiatives, Fakhrul alleged those initiatives were not adequate to tackle and overcome the crisis. He said 'a revised financial package must be announced after the withdrawal of shutdown so that the economic activity can fully be restored as it was before the general holidays.
Among the 27-points package proposal, BNP said to allocate 15 thousand taka each for the all workers, day laborers, rickshaw pullers, van drivers, hawkers, transport workers for the month of April, May and June.
For the migrant worker BNP propose to announce TK 15000 each for the emergency financial support for the next three month. The party also demanded to ensure migrant workers job in abroad.


