Public transport suspension extended until Apr 11



Deserted road in Motijheel commercial area like other roads in the capital on Saturday as shutdown continues across the country amid coronavirus outbreak. PHOTO: OBSERVER

He made the announcement at an online media conference from his official residence on Saturday.

The government on March 24 suspended public transport services from March 26 to April 4 across the country amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, said trucks, covered vans and the vehicles carrying medicine, fuel and perishable goods will remain out of the purview of shutdown, but those vehicles will not be allowed to carry passengers.

Quader said Bangladesh is in a better position in checking coronavirus than the United Kingdom, the USA, Italy, France and many other developed countries. "We have made

it possible due to the time-befitting and proper initiatives taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

The minister said people will be able to renew their driving licences and fitness of vehicles without giving fine up to June 30 if the validity of their driving licences and the fitness certificates of vehicles expires during the general holidays announced by the government.

He called upon the AL leaders and workers to stand by the poor and workless people during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

























