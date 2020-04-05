Safety first, all else secondary, says educationists





Amid this outbreak, the Daily Observer has talked with a few educationists to know their opinion on the impact of this closure and if it is further extended then what impact will it have on the students' education.

They all said at first government and other organizations should work for the safety of the students of the schools therefore closure may be temporarily affect the study but, in the long run, it will be a safeguard for the students.

However, they made this comment when already the private universities have introduced online courses and government has introduced teaching sessions on Sansad TV for the students from primary level -class five to high school- class ten.

Government and non- government authorities have taken such initiative to minimize their missing classes due to the

closure of the schools from March 16 to March 31, later extended till 9 April.

Talking to the Daily Observer Professor Dr Morshed Shafiul Hasan, a researcher and an educationist, said, "I do not see any great harm even if our educational institutions are kept closed for three or four months. Because we have to think about the grave situation if we keep our educational institutions open when many western countries have also locked down their educational institutions. Although we are not facing the same situation in terms of speedy infection and death toll like America, Spain, Italy or other parts of the country, but who knows what will happen if the situation deteriorates and goes out of control," he said.

The government's recent introduction of educational methods via Sansad TV, is being criticised by people from every corner, saying this system cannot work properly or prove useful as it fails to reach students from every corner.

Mentioning students who live in the slums and in the remote areas of the country, they said that many slum people or poor guardians cannot afford televisions.

So their children will be deprived of such opportunity. Even the new initiative by the private universities of introducing online courses is not fully possible for the public universities, they said.

Focusing on this both issues, Professor Dr Morshed Shafiul Hasan said that a section of people adopt some tools to gain their own interest as they do not understand the intensity of the situation.

The private university has introduced these online courses and classes because of their commercial mind set, but how many public universities including Dhaka University can follow the same methods, or if they take this initiative, will they be able to implement it properly? he asked.

How can the marginal people who struggle for their daily bread and butter, (mostly stay in the slums and also in the remote parts of Bangladesh) make television available for their children at home. Are they not deprived of this opportunity? Such act goes against the universal primary education ensured in the country's constitution," he added. Referring to the current fragile status of country's preparation to face the coronavirus outbreak, he said that at first, government should be fully equipped to prevent coronavirus, then they may think of other issues, he said.

Professor Sadeka Halim, the first female dean of Dhaka University Social Sciences Faculty, said that the private university's approach and the public university's stance is not the same. We must think of that a Dhaka University student could come from a remote part of Bangladesh and may not be so privileged to get internet facilities, she said.

When asked what action plan the government should draw to address this issue, Rashida K Chowdhry, an educationist, said that, at first, the safety of people is very important all other comes after it.





















