Rice sale at Tk 10 per kg for the poor begins today





According to the decision, the special OMS programme will begin today.

Initially, the OMS programme will begin at city's Shialbari, Rupnagar and Jhilpar Basti in Mirpur and Sattola Basti in Mohakhali. It will also be introduced in rural areas.

To ensure proper distribution of rice for the poor, the Food Ministry has already asked dealers and all public representatives to cancel the controversial cards given earlier.

However, transport workers, rickshaw- pullers, van drivers, street vendors, beggars, homeless people, tea vendors and other poor people will get rice atTk10 a kg under OMS programme in between 10:00am and 3:00pm on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday in a week.

They, however, have to show their legal National Identity Cards (NID) while buying rice.

It is mentionable that as many as 39,180 families with a total population of around 2, 00000 people live in 73 slums in Dhaka metropolitan areas.

According to the Food Ministry sources, the Dhaka administration informed that those people have not received any government assistance under the food programme.

There are 120 dealers in the DMP areas. Of them, 24 dealers will sell special OMS rice to 73 slums every week.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder told this correspondent that if any dealer or public representative has any illegal card of the food distribution programme, they must submit them to the appropriate authorities by Sunday.

Otherwise, they will have to face stern legal action, he warned "We have already informed deputy commissioners (DC) and district food controllers (DC-Food) through letters about the matter," he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina introduced the food friendly programme in 2016 to feed 50 lakh families rice in rural areas at Tk10 a kg.

Each family has been receiving 30 kg of rice per month since then," the Food Minister told this correspondent.

He said the Food Secretary has sent letters to all DCs at least three months back to update the lists of cards.

If the lists are not updated, the food friendly local committee led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer will follow the government policy.

The Food Minister has directed DCs and DC-foods for taking action against dealers, members and other related people who are yet to submit the illegal cards ignoring the ministry order.

However, the Food Ministry yesterday issued a circular about the introduction of the special OMS from Sunday as per the instruction of the Prime Minister.

The authorities concerned will allocate two tonnes of rice for each centre at district and divisional levels while three tonnes in Dhaka metropolitan areas daily.

According to the Food Ministry statement, the special OMS activities will run three days a week - Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday - and sale of rice will continue from 10am to 3pm.

Each consumer can buy 5-kg of rice under special OMS after showing their legal NID, the statement said. The local administration, law enforcement agencies, ward councilors or representatives of city corporations or municipalities will conduct the special OMS activities in their respective areas.

The authorities concerned will preserve all information of the consumers in master role including cell phone numbers to implement the special OMS activities, the Food Ministry circular said.

Those families who are enjoying government's other programme like food friendly or VGD programmes won't be entitled to buy rice from special OMS.

Besides, several member of a family can't be selected for special OMS. The dealers concerned will send the daily sale report signed by monitoring officials to the OMS president concerned.





























