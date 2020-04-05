Why open RMG violating shutdown?



Reopening of RMG factories forcing garment workers to return to workplaces in the capital. The picture shows a large number of people, mostly RMG workers, swarm a ferry at Shimulia on Saturday ignoring social distancing and violating nationwide shutdown enforced to combat the spread of coronavirus. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday announced that all public transports will remain off the roads across the country until April 11 during the government's shutdown.

During the hazardous return of thousands of people to Dhaka, most of them were not seen to use masks or personal protective equipment and following the World Health Organisation (WHO)

guidelines of social distancing and quarantine or stay at home policy to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

In this situation, the announcement of the apparel industry owners to reopen their factories during the peak period of the infection has created more risks of spreading the virus in the country. At the same time, the unprotected return of thousands of people would create more risks for the Dhaka city dwellers that remained protected during the lockdown period.

The decision of the apparel industry owners to open their factories from Sunday has also created countrywide criticism. Most of the workers and persons related to contain the deadly Covid-19 have demanded reversal of the decision.

The people, who were returning on foot or by managing some kind of transports to attend office for the fear of losing jobs, are mostly low-income people. Most of them were garment workers who were crossing Dhaka-Aricha and Nabinagar-Chandra Highways since Saturday morning.

They had to return on foot as the government has extended the general holiday and the public transport ban period till April 11 to contain the deadly virus.

They said their offices would reopen on Sunday. If they do not join their duties within the time, they would lose their jobs. Now thousands of workers are returning to Dhaka and its adjoining areas as the fear of losing job trumps over their fear of the deadly coronavirus. This will pose a new threat of community transmission that many apprehend.

A garment merchandiser said he has been asked by his superior to join work on Sunday as they have started their operation. Workers have also been asked to join their workplace.

However, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers Importers Association (BGMEA) Rubana Huq said workers who left for home before or after the closure of garment factories centring the countrywide lockdown would not be sacked from their positions.

"These garment factories have orders at hand. They can open their industries by providing adequate protections to their workers. The concerned industry has the responsibility of ensuring all health protections," she added.

However, industry insiders contradict BGMEA president's statement saying that earlier it was reported that orders worth $1.5 billion till March 22 had been cancelled. Moreover, such reopening of the garment units is a flagrant violation of the government decision of extending the countrywide shutdown to contain the coronavirus infection.

Earlier the BGMEA president and garment owners told media the value of RMG export orders worth $1.5 billion till March 22 were cancelled or put on hold by global buyers due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak neared till March 22.

Exporters said that they were getting order cancellation or shipment delay notices from buyers every hour as most of the fashion retailers had shut their stores in Europe and North America due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday, people were seen crossing the river using small boats as the ferry and launch movement at Paturia-Daulatdia Ghat was completely stopped.

A large number of people were seen on the Mymensingh Highway on auto-rickshaws, CNGs or trucks or other modes of transportation hurrying to return to their workplaces.

Due to the ongoing suspension of public transport till April 11, a large number of the returnees opted to travel on foot.

They were travelling ignoring the guidelines of physical-distancing about the spread of the deadly virus.

The scenario was same on Dhaka-Aricha Highway and Paturia Ferry Ghat. Workers gathered at the ferry ghat and on the highway to come to Dhaka. Many were seen riding on trucks and pick-up vans without maintaining the social distancing rules.

Local administration is failing to keep the workers at home and get them to maintain distance from each other.

On Barishal-Dhaka Highway, thousands were seen travelling by trucks and small pick-up vans.

They could not maintain adequate distance from each other due to large number of passengers and lack of vehicles.

In Gazipur at Mawna intersection on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, hundreds of people were seen waiting for vehicles, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Additionally, hundreds of workers, including garments workers from different upazilas of Mymensingh and adjacent Sherpur and Kishoreganj districts were travelling to Dhaka via Mymensingh since Friday.

They were seen travelling partly on foot, partly on auto-rickshaws and partly on human haulers.





















