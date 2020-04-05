Video
Sunday, 5 April, 2020
PM to announce workplan today to overcome corona fallout  

Published : Sunday, 5 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the government's workplan at a press conference on Sunday to overcome the possible impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.
 The press conference will be held at 10am at Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganobhaban, said PM's Press Sectary Ihsanul Karim.
Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar will broadcast the press conference live.
Meanwhile, a high-level meeting in this connection was held at Ganobhaban on Thursday evening with Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, PM's Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus, Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir, Finance Ministry Senior Secretary Abdur Rouf, and PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present at the meeting.
While addressing the nation on March 25 on the occasion of the Independence and National Day 2020, the Prime Minister announced a stimulus package of Tk 5,000 crore for export-oriented industries to fight the adverse impacts of coronavirus on the country's economy. This money will be used for providing the salaries and wages of workers and employees only.
Besides, she said, the Bangladesh Bank has already taken some pro-business steps. The central bank will not announce any customer as loan defaulter till June next.
Hasina mentioned that the timeframe for achieving export earnings has been increased to six months from the existing two months. Similarly, meeting import expenses has been increased to six months from four months.
The Prime Minister said the limit of mobile banking has been increased while the payment of power, water and gas bills have been extended to June without any fine or surcharge and the payment of instalment of the NGOs has been suspended.    -UNB


