Italy sees signs of hope despite 766 new virus deaths





In new data from the civil protection service the daily rise of officially registered infections dropped to a new low of just four percent.

The number of people who have been declared fully recovered has soared by 17.3 percent to 19,758 over the past 48 hours. The situation in some of Italy's worst-hit regions also appears to be gradually easing.

Lombardy, in the north, where over half the official deaths have been counted, showed only a slight rise in patients receiving intensive care.

"The numbers are improving," Lombardy's chief medical officer Giuli Gallera said,

"Our hospitals are starting to breathe."

The virus has nevertheless stretched Italian hospitals to the breaking point and delivered a shattering blow to the economy -- the European Union's third biggest last year.









The national accounting association said last month's sudden halt to tourism and subsequent national lockdown could see annual hotel and restaurant revenues drop by 45 percent. -AFP





