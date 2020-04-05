Trump, Macron plan UNSC talks on coronavirus





The two leaders spoke by phone and "discussed convening P5 leaders soon to increase UN cooperation on defeating the pandemic and ensuring international peace and security," the White House press office said.

The P5, or permanent five members of the UN Security Council, are Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

Macron's office said that this would be "an important signal" in the face of a global pandemic that poses a particular threat in areas of armed conflict.

However, the P5 countries have been at odds over recent weeks when it comes to issues surrounding the virus. -AFP



















