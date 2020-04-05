Video
Sunday, 5 April, 2020, 7:51 AM
Home Foreign News

As states raise caution over Modi’s lights-out call, centre allays fears

Published : Sunday, 5 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Apr 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to turn off all the lights for nine minutes on Sunday, 9 pm, and light candles to show solidarity during India's fight against coronavirus has drawn concerns from several state electricity boards.
The state boards expressed concern that sudden mass power fluctuations could lead to power surges, and have issued guidelines to prevent blackouts.
The Power Ministry, however, has allayed these fears, saying the mass lights-out will not harm electrical appliances and that lights in hospitals and other essential services will remain on.
"Some apprehensions have been expressed that this may cause instability in the grid and fluctuation in voltage which may harm the electrical appliances. These apprehensions are misplaced," the Power Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The government also said there is no call to switch off street lights, computers or appliances such as TV sets, fans, refrigerators and air-conditioners in the homes. "Only lights should be switched off. The lights in hospitals and all other essential services like public utilities, municipal services, offices, police stations, manufacturing facilities, etc will remain on... All local bodies have been advised to keep the street lights on for public safety," the Power Ministry said.
Several state power boards have asked their workers to be on stand-by on Sunday evening with necessary back-up to handle the adverse impact, if any, during or after the voluntary blackout.
In Uttar Pradesh, the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), the top body that oversees the power system in the state, has asked officials to have load shedding in the state from 8 pm to 9 pm on Sunday in a staggered manner to avoid a power crash.
The SLDC in its letter asked the utilities to keep all the reactors of state grid in service while not keeping capacitor banks operational.    -NDTV


