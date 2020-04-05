Two cops sent to isolation in Bagerhat; 1,683 home quarantined





Confirming the isolation of two cops, Bagerhat Civil Surgeon Dr K M Humayun Kabir said one of them is 23-year old and the other one is 22-year old.

One was working in Narail and sent to Kachua Upazila Health Complex on Friday while the other who worked in Bagerhat district town was sent to the isolation unit at Bagerhat Sadar Hospital earlier, he added.









Among the 1683 people, 132 were home quarantined in the last 24hours, he added.

Bangladesh reported nine new coronavirus cases taking the number to 70 and reported two deaths rising the total number to eight from the disease on Saturday.

The global death toll from coronavirus jumped to 59,203 on Saturday.

