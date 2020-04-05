Video
Sunday, 5 April, 2020
Two cops sent to isolation in Bagerhat; 1,683 home quarantined

Published : Sunday, 5 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Two members of police were  sent to isolation unit of two separate  hospitals for having symptoms of coronavirus infection while 1,683 people home quarantined in the district till Saturday to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Confirming the isolation of two cops, Bagerhat Civil Surgeon Dr K M Humayun Kabir said one of them is 23-year old and the other one is 22-year old.
One was working in Narail and sent to Kachua Upazila Health Complex on Friday while the other who worked in Bagerhat district town was sent to the isolation unit at Bagerhat Sadar Hospital earlier, he added.




Among the 1683 people, 132 were  home quarantined in the last 24hours, he added.
Bangladesh reported nine new coronavirus cases taking the number to 70 and reported two deaths rising the total number to eight from the disease on Saturday.
The global death toll from coronavirus jumped to 59,203 on Saturday.
It has so far infected 1,117,918 people around the world, according to Worldometer.    -UNB



