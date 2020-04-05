Laxmipur house under lockdown over minor’s death

LAXMIPUR, Apr 4: Local administration put a house under lockdown after the death of a two-year old boy at Torabganj village in Kamalnagar upazila on Friday night with breathing complications.

Following the death, three families of the house were put under lockdown, said Nurul Afsar, officer-in-charge of Kamalnagar police station.

Confirming the matter Md Aminul Islam, upazila health officer, said that the boy was suffering from breathing problem for last two days and died at night. His sample has been sent to Dhaka for coronavirus test. -UNB























