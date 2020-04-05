Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 April, 2020, 7:50 AM
latest Global cornavirus death toll crosses 61,000        Home Minister asks IGP to stop people rushing back to Dhaka       BGMEA urges owners to keep factories closed until Apr 11      
Home Back Page

Offer Shab-e-Barat prayers at home: IF

Published : Sunday, 5 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

The Islamic Foundation (IF) on Saturday urged all Muslim devotees to offer prayers on the night of the holy Shab-e-Barat at their respective homes in the wake of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.
"All have been specially requested to say prayers on the night of Shab-e-Barat on April 9 by staying at their respective residences," said an IF statement here on Saturday.
The foundation called for keeping limited the participation of the devotees in Jummah and five-time regular prayers and also requested all to perform 'Oju', 'nafal' and 'sunnat' prayers at home. It simultaneously urged all to maintain the 'stay at home' order of the government and the World Health Organization (WHO) for their safety as the deadly contagious virus has already claimed lives of eight people in the country and around 60,000 across the globe.
The foundation mentioned that the government has already declared general holidays for all government and private offices excepting emergency services, shut down educational institutions and banned all kinds of social, political and religious gatherings in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two cops sent to isolation in Bagerhat; 1,683 home quarantined
Americans urged to wear masks as virus toll mounts around world
Laxmipur house under lockdown over minor’s death
Offer Shab-e-Barat prayers at home: IF
Three docs, 15 others in home quarantine in Ctg
SC extends bail and surrender orders for two more weeks
Consider closing RMG factories to tackle Covid-19: DSCC Mayor
Corona fear grips Rohingya camps


Latest News
Man shot dead for flouting coronavirus rules in Philippines
Global cornavirus death toll crosses 61,000
Home Minister asks IGP to stop people rushing back to Dhaka
BGMEA urges owners to keep factories closed until Apr 11
Spanish league and players still far apart on salary cuts
Fire at Karwan Bazar fruit market
Two killed in France knife attack
Italy reports first drop in number of coronavirus patients in intensive care
Hanging body of woman recovered in Joypurhat
Neymar donates $1M to fight coronavirus
Most Read News
Bangladesh confirms 2 new deaths; total infected 70
RMG factories across country to be opened Sunday
Panic will lead us nowhere
RAB man tests positive; 15 nearby houses, shops under lockdown
PM’s 31 point directives
Global coronavirus death toll stands 53,190
Coping with Covid-19: How is the pandemic affecting us all?
Quarantine: United we fall, divided we stand!
Ban on public transports on roads till April 11
Colonial ghost in Bangladesh: Swing culture in politics
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft