Offer Shab-e-Barat prayers at home: IF

The Islamic Foundation (IF) on Saturday urged all Muslim devotees to offer prayers on the night of the holy Shab-e-Barat at their respective homes in the wake of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak."All have been specially requested to say prayers on the night of Shab-e-Barat on April 9 by staying at their respective residences," said an IF statement here on Saturday.The foundation called for keeping limited the participation of the devotees in Jummah and five-time regular prayers and also requested all to perform 'Oju', 'nafal' and 'sunnat' prayers at home. It simultaneously urged all to maintain the 'stay at home' order of the government and the World Health Organization (WHO) for their safety as the deadly contagious virus has already claimed lives of eight people in the country and around 60,000 across the globe.The foundation mentioned that the government has already declared general holidays for all government and private offices excepting emergency services, shut down educational institutions and banned all kinds of social, political and religious gatherings in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. -BSS