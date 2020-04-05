Three docs, 15 others in home quarantine in Ctg





Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said a patient who tested positive in the city stayed at the hospital when the doctors came in contact.

On Friday, a 60-year-old man in the city tested positive for coronavirus.

Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) in Chattogram started testing coronavirus besides the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Bangladesh on Saturday reported nine new coronavirus cases and two deaths. So far, the country has confirmed 70 cases and eight deaths.

The global death toll from coronavirus jumped to 59,203 on Saturday.

COVID-19 has so far infected 1,117,918 people around the world, according to Worldometer. -UNB

































Eighteen people, including three physicians of National Hospital in city's Mehedibagh, were sent on home quarantine on Saturday.Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said a patient who tested positive in the city stayed at the hospital when the doctors came in contact.On Friday, a 60-year-old man in the city tested positive for coronavirus.Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) in Chattogram started testing coronavirus besides the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).Bangladesh on Saturday reported nine new coronavirus cases and two deaths. So far, the country has confirmed 70 cases and eight deaths.The global death toll from coronavirus jumped to 59,203 on Saturday.COVID-19 has so far infected 1,117,918 people around the world, according to Worldometer. -UNB