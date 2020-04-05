Video
SC extends bail and surrender orders for two more weeks

Published : Sunday, 5 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday decided to extend the period of bail and surrender orders made by the High Court (HC) benches and different subordinate courts two more weeks after reopening.
The decision was taken in a meeting between the Chief Justice (CJ) Syed Mahmud Hossain, Law Minister Anisul Huq and judges of the appellate division held at the CJ's residence in Dhaka.
After the meeting, a notification signed by Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar was issued in this regard and published on the website of the apex court.
It also extended of time for temporary injunction and status quo in civil cases ordered by HC.
Earlier, Supreme Court Bar Association President AM Amin Uddin and other leaders met the CJ and placed their demands in this regards.
The notification also said that the appeals must be filed against the orders under the special laws or judgements by the day of reopening of the Supreme Court and all appeal courts.
'In case if there is no certified copy of the judgment or order, the appeal can be filed without it. The certified copy must be submitted before the appeal hearing,' the notification added.


