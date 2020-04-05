Consider closing RMG factories to tackle Covid-19: DSCC Mayor





He made the request after getting a number of phone calls from citizens who expressed concerns over the returning of garments workers to the capital.

Thousands of RMG workers started returning to Dhaka as the government announced first phase 10-day general holidays ended Saturday.

Though the government extended the holidays till April 11, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is yet to decide on extending the holidays for the sector.

As a result, thousands of garments workers started entering Dhaka from Friday amid the risk of a large-scale coronavirus outbreak.

Bangladesh on Saturday reported nine new coronavirus cases and two deaths. So far, the country has confirmed 70 cases and eight deaths.

The global death toll from coronavirus jumped to 59,203 on Saturday. COVID-19 has so far infected 1,117,918 people around the world, according to Worldometer.

Meanwhile, Mayor Khokon inaugurated a food distribution programme at Nagarbhaban, said Uttam Kumar Roy, public relations officer, DSCC. -UNB























