Corona fear grips Rohingya camps





They said there were not adequate measures to create awareness among them.

On Friday, a Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) member of Teknaf was tested 'Corona positive'. Following the detection, the local administration locked down seven houses, seven shops and a colour photo laboratory in the area.

After the detection of Corona patient in the area, most of the local people, including the inhabitants of the Rohingya camps, are now in panic over spreading the virus.

They sought immediate measures from the administration to contain the virus.

The local administration, however, claimed that it had taken necessary measures to create awareness and prevent Coronavirus from spreading in the densely populated area.

They have already started testing the Rohingya people with the symptoms of Corona infection.

Local leaders of Rohingya community demanded immediate necessary steps and brought allegations against the local administration for its failure to take precautionary measures.

However, the representatives of international agencies working for the Rohingyas feared spreading of the Coronavirus in the community for inadequate water supply.

The European Rohingya Council, a body of the Rohingyas based on European countries, demanded withdrawal of internet blackout from Rohingya camp area at Cox's Bazaar.

According to Amnesty International, after Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community in August 2017, more than 7.5 lakh Rohingya people, mostly women and children, fled from the country and took shelter in Bangladesh trespassing the border.

With the inclusion, the number of persecuted Rohingya people stood at more than 12 lakh in the country.

About the measures, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Md Mahbub Alam Talukder, an Additional Secretary of the government, told this correspondent that it had already prohibited entry of foreigners to the camps as safety measure to prevent the virus there.

At the same time, all educational activities and mass gathering were also suspended in the camp as it may create risks for the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.

Claiming that it arranged sufficient Coronavirus testing kits for Rohingya camp, Mahbub Talukder said a large number of hand washes, hand sanitizers and masks were also distributed among the camp inhabitants.

"We have already ensured 47 quarantine centers in the camp and are preparing 100 more for emergency period. A total of 25 doctors, nurses and volunteers from different organizations were given training to combat the infection," he added.

He also informed that the directives of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Coronavirus were distributed among the people by printing leaflets in their own languages.

Mahbub Talukder also claimed that water supplied to the camps is 'fully purified'. The government along with aid agencies is now trying to supply water during crucial periods.

While our Cox's Bazaar correspondent visited the Rohingya camp on Sunday, it was observed that most camp dwellers were not aware of the Coronavirus.

Although they know about the global outbreak of the deadly disease, they don't know about the measures they needed to do.

While talking to this correspondent, Rohingya leader Mohammed Noor said they don't know about the preventive measures and treatments of the Coronavirus infected patient.

The authorities haven't yet taken any measures to let them know about the matter.

The government asked all to avoid mass gathering and outing during the period but Rohingyas still continue holding meetings both inside and outside the camp.

An elderly Rohingya, Amir Hosson of Teknaf's Shalbagan Camp, said he had heard about the disease, but had no much knowledge about the disease.

As a result, they are moving here and there like earlier, he said.

























