Sunday, 5 April, 2020, 7:50 AM
Home Back Page

35 more Bangladeshis return home from India

Five having high fever sent to institutional quarantine

Published : Sunday, 5 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

BENAPOLE, Apr 4: Thirty five more Bangladeshi nationals, who got stuck in West Bengal during the ongoing lockdown in India, returned home through Benapole check-post on Saturday morning under an special arrangement.
Among them, five were sent to institutional quarantine at Jashore General Hospital as they had high body temperature, said Dr Jahidul Islam, health officer at the check-post.
Two of them from Gopalganj and three each from Khulna, Jashore, and Magura districts, he said.
Thirty other returnees with red seal in their hands were asked to remain in compulsory 14-day home-quarantine, he said.
Earlier on Friday, 81 other Bangladeshis returned home from India.
India allowed them to return home after discussions between the authorities concerned of the two countries.
Ahasan Habib, officer-in-charge of Benapole Immigration Check Post, said they have kept full address and mobile phone numbers of all the returnees from India and those will be sent to their respective districts.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

