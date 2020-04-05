Video
Sunday, 5 April, 2020, 7:50 AM
Home Back Page

Govt plans to use launches as coronavirus isolation units

Published : Sunday, 5 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Saturday said all passenger launches have been made ready as isolation centres to fight against the novel coronavirus.
Necessary measures will be taken after talks with the health ministry, he said at a views exchange meeting with launch owners at Dhaka's Sadarghat.
Shipping Ministry Secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, Director General of Department of Shipping Commodore Syed Ariful Islam, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Commodore Golam Sadeq, Launch Owner Samity Vice-President Shahidul Islam Bhaiya, among others, were present.
Khalid said these isolation centres will play an important role, especially in the coastal areas, where coronavirus treatment is not available.
Adequate security measures will be taken and the launches will be taken to a safe place after discussion at the cabinet, he said.
The state minister said, "We're supporting the shipping workers until the coronavirus crisis is over."
Later, the state minister distributed 200 packets of food items among the workers at Sadarghat.    -UNB


