34 transgender people get food aid

RAJSHAHI, Apr 4: Thirty-four floating transgender people were given food support on behalf of the district police administration aimed at lessening their financial hardships caused by coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak here on Saturday.

Each of the socially excluded people got a packet containing 10 kilograms of rice, five kilograms of potato, one kilogram of edible oil, one kilogram of salt and soap.

The police administration arranged the distribution programme. -BSS