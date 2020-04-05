Video
KMCH to start COVID-19 test from Apr 11

Published : Sunday, 5 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Apr 4: Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) is set to start test to detect coronavirus or COVID-19 infection using the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine on April 11.
The test kits have already reached the hospital, said Dr Shahnaz Parvin, head of Microbiology department at KMCH.
She said, "We can start testing of coronavirus using PCR machine next Saturday. This week we will receive the required training on how to use the machine."
According to KMCH, a PCR machine provided by the health department has been set up at the microbiology department on third floor of the hospital. Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus can come to the hospital for the test free of cost.







