Sunday, 5 April, 2020, 7:49 AM
Hanif warns against extortion in name of helping poor

Published : Sunday, 5 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

KUSHTIA, Apr 4: Underscoring the need for standing by the people altogether to combat the crisis triggered by the global pandemic COVID-19, Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif on Saturday warned of taking stern actions against those involved in extortion in the name of helping poor.
"Many people have extended their helping hands spontaneously during this crisis time. But a vested quarter is extorting taking the advantage of people's poverty… no extortion in the name of helping the poor will be tolerated. Stern actions will be taken against those involved in extortion," he said.
Hanif made the remarks while replying to a question from journalists at his residence here on Saturday morning here.
If the people abide by the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and physicians' guidelines, they would face no catastrophe, he said, urging all to stand by the people with whatever they have to fight the current crisis.
Kushtia Sadar AL General Secretary Ataur Rahman Ata and former Kushtia district Chhatra League President Mazharul Islam Sumon were present on the occasion, among others.    -BSS


