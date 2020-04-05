Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 April, 2020, 7:49 AM
latest Global cornavirus death toll crosses 61,000        Home Minister asks IGP to stop people rushing back to Dhaka       BGMEA urges owners to keep factories closed until Apr 11      
Home Sports

What now for golf in 2020?

Published : Sunday, 5 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

PARIS, APRIL 4: The Masters and PGA Championship have been postponed indefinitely with the US Open and British Open expected to follow suit, while the coronavirus pandemic has prompted three of the five women's majors to be rescheduled with tour action suspended until late May at the earliest.
AFP Sport looks at what happens next for golf in 2020.
Woods v Mickelson showdown up next?
With the leading men's and women's tours across the US and Europe on hold for the next two months, a rematch of the November 2018 one-on-one showdown between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson could be the next event on the golf calendar.
Reports indicate NFL greats Tom Brady and Peyton Manning could feature alongside Woods and Mickelson in a two-on-two sequel. Mickelson defeated his longtime rival in a winner-takes-all $9 million pay-per-view event dubbed "The Match" staged in Las Vegas two years ago.
The event would be played on a course without spectators, only a small crew to televise it, and each of the four sports stars would follow social distancing guidelines, with Golf.com saying the course would be an unspecified Florida venue.




The encounter would help raise money for coronavirus relief efforts, but it still requires approval from the US PGA Tour, which controls players' media and television rights.
Ryder Cup reshuffle on the cards?
Europe captain Padraig Harrington believes the Ryder Cup, planned for September 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, should go ahead as planned
even if it is the first competition to be played after the shutdown.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
What now for golf in 2020?
Donations show 'togetherness' against virus, says Rashford
Premier League clubs lobby players to take 30 percent pay hit
Bayern Munich extend contract with coach Flick until 2023
Neymar donates $1M to fight coronavirus
CONCACAF Nations League finals postponed
England cricket stars donate £500,000 to board, 'good causes'
FIFA cancels all June inte’ls over virus


Latest News
Man shot dead for flouting coronavirus rules in Philippines
Global cornavirus death toll crosses 61,000
Home Minister asks IGP to stop people rushing back to Dhaka
BGMEA urges owners to keep factories closed until Apr 11
Spanish league and players still far apart on salary cuts
Fire at Karwan Bazar fruit market
Two killed in France knife attack
Italy reports first drop in number of coronavirus patients in intensive care
Hanging body of woman recovered in Joypurhat
Neymar donates $1M to fight coronavirus
Most Read News
Bangladesh confirms 2 new deaths; total infected 70
RMG factories across country to be opened Sunday
Panic will lead us nowhere
RAB man tests positive; 15 nearby houses, shops under lockdown
PM’s 31 point directives
Global coronavirus death toll stands 53,190
Coping with Covid-19: How is the pandemic affecting us all?
Quarantine: United we fall, divided we stand!
Ban on public transports on roads till April 11
Colonial ghost in Bangladesh: Swing culture in politics
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft