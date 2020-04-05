What now for golf in 2020?





AFP Sport looks at what happens next for golf in 2020.

Woods v Mickelson showdown up next?

With the leading men's and women's tours across the US and Europe on hold for the next two months, a rematch of the November 2018 one-on-one showdown between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson could be the next event on the golf calendar.

Reports indicate NFL greats Tom Brady and Peyton Manning could feature alongside Woods and Mickelson in a two-on-two sequel. Mickelson defeated his longtime rival in a winner-takes-all $9 million pay-per-view event dubbed "The Match" staged in Las Vegas two years ago.

The event would be played on a course without spectators, only a small crew to televise it, and each of the four sports stars would follow social distancing guidelines, with Golf.com saying the course would be an unspecified Florida venue.









The encounter would help raise money for coronavirus relief efforts, but it still requires approval from the US PGA Tour, which controls players' media and television rights.

Ryder Cup reshuffle on the cards?

Europe captain Padraig Harrington believes the Ryder Cup, planned for September 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, should go ahead as planned

