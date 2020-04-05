Video
Neymar donates $1M to fight coronavirus

Published : Sunday, 5 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

RIO DE JANEIRO, APRIL 4: Neymar has donated $1 million to fight the impact of the new coronavirus in his native Brazil, according to TV network SBT.
The Paris Saint-Germain star, the world's third-highest-paid footballer, donated part of the money to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the rest to a charitable fund launched by his friend Luciano Huck, a Brazilian TV presenter, the report said.
The striker's press office declined to comment, saying: "We never talk about donations or amounts."
Neymar, 28, followed the example of PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, who last month made what was described as a major donation -- amount undisclosed -- to a French charity helping fight the impact of COVID-19.
Huck, who has been touted as a possible candidate in Brazil's 2022 presidential election, launched his fund to help poor Rio de Janeiro neighborhoods particularly vulnerable to coronavirus.
The donations come as high-paid footballers face pressure to forego some of their salaries amid the crisis, which has ground the sporting world to a halt and left some clubs struggling to pay their staff.
Neymar is riding out the pandemic at his luxury villa in Mangaratiba, a resort town outside Rio.
He faced criticism last week after he was photographed relaxing with a group of friends on a beach volleyball court, even as half the world's population -- including most of Brazil -- is in confinement to slow the virus' spread.
His press team said he was receiving no visitors and was in quarantine at a
"completely isolated" residence with




people who made the trip from France with him.     -AFP


