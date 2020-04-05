Blood samples of four Bogura patients sent to RMCH

BOGURA, Apr 4: Samples of blood and saliva of four persons, who have been suffering from fever and cough, and undergoing treatment at the Isolation Unit of Mohammad Ali Hospital in Bogura, were sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) for coronavirus tests.

However, the hospital's doctors claimed that the four are not infected with coronavirus.

Resident Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Shafique Amin Kajol said five patients- a woman, a child and three men- were admitted to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms. However, the physical condition of four of them has improved.

It is possible to know after the tests whether they are coronavirus patients or not, he added.