

Maize cultivated in 840 ha of land in Joypurhat

The production target is 12,000 metric tons of maize.

Maize farmers of the district are expecting bumper yield this season due to favourable weather.

Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in the district said due to good quality soil, maize is cultivated more in Sadar, Panchbibi and Akkelpur upazilas of the district every year.

Local agriculture department took several projects to create interest in farming maize among the farmers here.

As a part of the project, developed variety of maize seedlings were provided to the farmers here on behalf of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC).

Farmer Rustom Ali of Dadra Dhulatar Village in Sadar Upazila said he cultivated maize on one and half bighas of land this year as farming of this crop is quite profitable. As the weather is yet very friendly, he is expecting a very good production this season.

The DAE sources said farming maize requires less irrigation. After 25 to 30 days of planting seedlings on the land, the irrigation is needed for the first time. Later, after 50 to 55 days, the land needs irrigation for the second time and no irrigation is needed till the next 20 to 25 days.

Due to less pest attack, the maize farming is increasing in the district day by day.

Maize was cultivated on 840 ha of land in the district this season, which is 20 ha more than the last year.

Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturalist Md Kaiser Iqbal said the agriculture department took special initiatives to cultivate maize here to prevent its import, mainly in preparing chicken and cattle feed.

Under these initiatives, the local farmers are being properly supervised and provided developed varieties of maize. Following this, the DAE has recently invented a new variety of maize named as 'Super Sign-2760', he added.

The agriculture department sources said each farmer in the district was provided 4 kg of seedlings, 100 kg of urea, 40 kg of Muriate of Potash, 50 kg of Triple Super Phosphate, 50 kg of Gypsum, 2.5 kg of Boron, 2.5 kg of Zinc Fertiliser and 10 kg of Magnesium Sulphate to cultivate hybrid variety of maize on 50-decimal land from the government revenue fund.

Besides, the farmers were also distributed a cheque of Tk 1,500 each for buying insecticides to their own bank account.

The maize farmers are very happy to cultivate the crop here after being benefitted by these assistances.

District DAE Deputy Director (DD) SM Meftahul Bari said of the 840 hectares of land, maize was cultivated on 320 ha of land in Sadar, 355 ha in Panchbibi, 105 ha in Akkelpur, 40 ha in Khetlal, and 20 ha in Kalai upazilas.

As the weather is much friendly here, the agriculture department is expecting that about 12,000 MT of maize would be produced in the district this year, the DD added.

















