Man beaten dead in Patuakhali

PATUAKHALI, Apr 4: A man was beaten to death allegedly by his neighbours over land feud in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Hasan Pyada, 28, was the son of Kabir Pyada of Paschim Bighai area in the upazila.

Local sources said few people of neighbouring Gazi Bari beat Hasan and Kabir indiscriminately in the morning following a quarrel that occurred over entrance of Pyada Bari, leaving them seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Hasan dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station Mostafizur Rahman said the body was sent to morgue for an autopsy, adding that police are trying to nab the culprits.

