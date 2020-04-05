Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 April, 2020, 7:48 AM
latest Global cornavirus death toll crosses 61,000        Home Minister asks IGP to stop people rushing back to Dhaka       BGMEA urges owners to keep factories closed until Apr 11      
Home Countryside

Man beaten dead in Patuakhali

Published : Sunday, 5 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

PATUAKHALI, Apr 4: A man was beaten to death allegedly by his neighbours over land feud in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Hasan Pyada, 28, was the son of Kabir Pyada of Paschim Bighai area in the upazila.
Local sources said few people of neighbouring Gazi Bari beat Hasan and Kabir indiscriminately in the morning following a quarrel that occurred over entrance of Pyada Bari, leaving them seriously injured.
The injured were rushed to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Hasan dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station Mostafizur Rahman said the body was sent to morgue for an autopsy, adding that police are trying to nab the culprits.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blood samples of four Bogura patients sent to RMCH
Maize cultivated in 840 ha of land in Joypurhat
Floating shops selling face masks are open
Man beaten dead in Patuakhali
Two samples sent to IEDCR from Kalapara
12 hospitalised with corona symptoms at RMCH
Hotline opens to provide food in Bhola
235 fined for different reasons in seven dists


Latest News
Man shot dead for flouting coronavirus rules in Philippines
Global cornavirus death toll crosses 61,000
Home Minister asks IGP to stop people rushing back to Dhaka
BGMEA urges owners to keep factories closed until Apr 11
Spanish league and players still far apart on salary cuts
Fire at Karwan Bazar fruit market
Two killed in France knife attack
Italy reports first drop in number of coronavirus patients in intensive care
Hanging body of woman recovered in Joypurhat
Neymar donates $1M to fight coronavirus
Most Read News
Bangladesh confirms 2 new deaths; total infected 70
RMG factories across country to be opened Sunday
Panic will lead us nowhere
RAB man tests positive; 15 nearby houses, shops under lockdown
PM’s 31 point directives
Global coronavirus death toll stands 53,190
Coping with Covid-19: How is the pandemic affecting us all?
Quarantine: United we fall, divided we stand!
Colonial ghost in Bangladesh: Swing culture in politics
Ban on public transports on roads till April 11
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft