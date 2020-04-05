Two samples sent to IEDCR from Kalapara





KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI, Apr 4: On suspicion of corona-contamination, samples of two at Kalapara Upazila of the district have been sent to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control Research (IEDCR) for testing.Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Chinmoy Hawlader confirmed this on Friday afternoon.According to sources at Kalapara Hospital, the samples were collected on Thursday night. One of them is a woman health worker, 25, and the other is an employee, 35, of Palli Bidyut.Upazila health officer said the health department has taken extensive preparation to contain the corona outbreak. So far, a total of 126 have returned from abroad to Kalapara.Of them, 104 have been identified, and quarantining has been completed by 98.The remaining six are undergoing quarantine. Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abu Hasnat Mohammed Shahidul Haque said their homes have been locked down.