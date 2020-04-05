Hotline opens to provide food in Bhola

BHOLA, Apr 4: Two hotline services to provide food items to the people of rural areas in Borhanuddin and Daulatkhan upazilas of the district have been opened.

Lawmaker from Bhola-2 Constituency Ali Azam Mukul opened the hotline on Friday.

The lawmaker distributed food items, including 10 kg of rice, five kg of potato, one kg of onion, two kg of pulse and one litre of oil among each of the 2,000 jobless families in the upazilas at noon.

Lawmaker Ali Azam Mukul said they are trying to help the self-quarantined jobless people in the upazilas. About 4,000 people of two unions on the bank of Meghna River were already provided with food items.

The hotline services will be moderated by the upazila nirbahi officers, he added.























