235 fined for different reasons in seven dists





RAJSHAHI: Local administration on Friday fined 78 people for violating social distancing rules of the government in the district.

Separate mobile courts in Sadar, Bagmara, Tanore, Bagha and Durgapur upazilas fined 78 people and institutions up to Tk 1 lakh for roaming in the streets without any reason, said district administration sources.

District Additional Magistrate Abu Aslam said they have been conducting drives to prevent people from coming out of houses without urgent causes during the general holidays to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, members of Bangladesh army have been patrolling the main roads for maintaining social distancing.

Bangladesh army started taking tough action from Thursday to ensure social distancing and home quarantine rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A mobile court here on Friday fined 12 people Tk 4,800 for defying social distance in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Khaleda Khatun, in a drive, fined them.

Apart from this, the mobile court discouraged to open various shops, tea stalls and mass gathering during the drive.

BODA, PANCHAGARH: A mobile court here on Friday fined seven persons Tk 3,100 for violating government law in Nagarakumari Haat of Boda Upazila in the district.

The fined persons are: Azmat Ali, Akbar Hossen, Mansur Ali, Abdul Jalil, Russell, Pobiruddin, and Tapash Chandra Barman of the upazila.

UNO and Executive Magistrate Md Soleman Ali fined them to ensure social distance with a view to preventing coronavirus.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Separate mobile courts here in two days fined eight persons for different reasons in Kaliganj Upazila of the district.

A mobile court here on Friday fined three persons for avoiding home quarantine in Kaliganj Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by UNO and Executive Magistrate Md Shibli Sadique conducted a drive in Bangabandhu Bazaar and Dakkhinsomo areas under Tumalia Union of the upazila and fined Mehedi Hasan, son of Mahiuddin, Tk 500, Delwar Hossain Tk 200, and Khairul Islam, son of Ruhul Amin, Tk 100.

UNO Md Shibli Sadique urged the people to stay at their houses at that time.

On the other hand, a mobile court here on Thursday fined five persons for roaming around without any reason in Kaliganj Bazaar area of the upazila in the district.

The mobile court led by UNO and Executive Magistrate Md Shibli Sadique fined Tapash Basu, son of Tarun Basu, Tk 500, Zahid Pathan, son of Habib Pathan, Tk 500, Monir Hossain, son of Fazar Ali, Tk 300, Osman Ali, son of Zaman Sarker, Tk 100, and Mahiz Uddin, son of Abdul Hai, Tk 50, for violating social distance.

UNO Md Shibli Sadique urged people to stay at home to cooperate with them prevent the virus.

Drives against the law breakers will be continued, the UNO added.

BARISHAL: Separate mobile courts here from Thursday noon till Friday noon fined 67 people for not maintaining social distance in different areas of the city.

Of these, a mobile court in the city on Friday fined 41 people Tk 43,900 and seized two microbuses and two pickup vans.

Executive Magistrates M Ziaur Rahaman and M Saiful Islam conducted two mobile courts in Sadar Road, Kashipur, Nathullabad, Nabagram Road, Rupatali, and Sagardi areas of the city and fined the people who did not maintain social distance and kept open various shops violating the government law.

On the other hand, two hardware store owners were fined for opening shops, one pickup van's driver fined for carrying passengers defying rules, and 23 passengers of two vans fined for not maintaining social distance.

PABNA: Separate mobile courts here on Thursday fined 61 people and businesses Tk 44,600 in various areas of the district for defying government ban on preventing coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner's Office sources said on information, the district administration operated separate mobile courts in Pabna Sadar, Atgharia, Chatmahor, Santhia, Bera and Sujanagar upazilas and fined at least 61 people and businesses on charge of roaming around without reason and keeping shops open defying the government law. At that time, 53 cases were filed against them.

Pabna Sadar UNO Joynal Abedeen said the drive is going on to prevent the novel coronavirus.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A mobile court fined two businessmen on charge of keeping open their businesses at Fulbari Upazila of the district.

On Wednesday, the mobile court led by UNO and Executive Magistrate Masuma Arefin slapped the fine for ignoring the government order.

The mobile court was conducted at Tinkona intersection of the upazila, and it fined Jalil Cloth Store Proprietor Ershadul Haque and Akash Electronics Proprietor Harun-ur-Rashid Harun for keeping open their businesses Tk 2,000 each.





















