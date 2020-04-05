

Two bridges built at Bagha without approach roads

As a result, locals cannot use the bridges which were built in Sultanpur graveyard area four years back.

Sources said the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) built the bridges of 40-foot length each within 400 yards in 2015-16 fiscal spending about Tk 66 lakh. But, the bridges are coming of no use due to lack of approach roads.

A local college teacher Abdul Awal said, "I have some lands on the other side of the bridges, and have to spend extra for bringing produces from the lands to my house. Due to lack of approach roads, we have to use boat during the rainy season."

Saiful Islam of Dadpur area said, "I am a vegetable trader. As the bridges are unusable, I have to cross six-km extra road to come to Sultanpur."

Azibor Rahman and Akbar Hossen of Korali Nawsher area said despite appeals to different concerned offices, no steps have been taken to build the approach roads. The local people mainly live by agriculture and livestock rearing. They have to go to Sultanpur regularly for buying and selling different commodities. But, due to lack of approach roads over the bridges, they are suffering much.

Upazila Disaster Management Department Engineer Hekmat Ali said the contractor has already drawn his bill. But his deposit money has been stuck. He was asked to draw the deposit money after completing the work.





























