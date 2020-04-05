

Mustard production likely to exceed target in Laxmipur

Due to low production cost and less labour, the farmers here are getting much interested in farming mustard day by day. Besides, the price of the crop is also good in local markets.

The farmers of different areas, including Char Romoni Mohan and Bhabaniganj in Maju Chowdhury Haat under Sadar Upazila are now passing busy times cultivating mustard as additional crops.

While on a visit to Haiderganj and Char Bangshi areas, it was seen that the croplands are mostly covered with mustard plants.

Deputy Assistant Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Laxmipur Md Abul Hossain said mustard was cultivated on 387 hectares of land in five upazilas of the district this year, which is 129 ha more than the last year.

Of these, 67 ha was cultivated in Sadar, 220 ha in Raipur, 25 ha in Ramganj, 20 ha in Ramgati, and 50 ha in Kamalnagar upazilas. Following this, the production target was set at 540 metric tons of mustard in the district this year.

Farmer Kabir Ahmed of Mitali Bazaar said he cultivated mustard on the land after harvesting Aman paddy. Many farmers are getting profitable in farming mustard here. He expects to have a very good production due to friendly weather and less pest attack.

Farmers Haider, Sourav Mia and Iman Hossain of Char Romoni Mohan area said they are now farming mustard on the same land before cultivating Boro paddy following instruction of the agriculture department. As the mustard flowers increase fertility in the land and the market price remains good, the farmers here are getting more interested in farming it day by day, they added.

Farmer-friendly activist Azam Khan said one of his friends cultivated mustard on a bigha of land this year following his instruction. Mustard can be collected within two to three months of planting seedlings on the land. Besides, it requires less labour and fertilisers.

He also said the cultivation rate of mustard was very high in the district before. Later, the farmers, eventually, turned into paddy farming here in a large scale. However, they are now getting interested in farming mustard again as they often face huge loss in cultivating paddy, he added.

DAE Deputy Director Md Belal Hossain Khan said they have been encouraging the local farmers in farming mustard to maintain fertility of the land. As it requires less labour and the weather is much friendly this year, the farmers could cultivate mustard without any inconvenience. The agriculture officers have been instructing and encouraging them relentlessly.















