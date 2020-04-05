KU prepares hand sanitizers



Responding to the campaign to contain corona outbreak, teachers and students of Khulna University have started producing hand sanitizers for distributions at free of cost. photo: observer

A 30-member team has been formed, including 10 teachers and 20 students of KU, headed by the Chairman of Pharmacy Department Prof Dr Ashish Kumar Dash.

The team has been working in two labs of the university, according to a press release.

The initiative was approved by World Health Organisation in collaborations with Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) in Khulna and UNDP.

Deputy Director of LGED Md Ziaur Rahman has been made the chief coordinator (CC) of the team.

The CC said already a total of 6,500 hand sanitizers have been produced, and these will be distributed among local government officials, employees, union chairmen, members, health workers and village police.































