Sunday, 5 April, 2020, 7:48 AM
Home Countryside

6,950 get relief goods in 4 dists

Published : Sunday, 5 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Relief goods were distributed among at least 6,950 helpless people in four districts- Kurigram, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sirajganj, in three days.  
KURIGRAM: Relief materials were distributed among about 3,500 families in Sadar, Rajarhat and Fulbari upazilas of the district on Friday.
Lawmaker from Kurigram-2 Constituency Ponir Uddin Ahmed distributed rice, pulse and potatoes among about 2,500 families to assist them financially during the coronavirus outbreak. He said the distribution will be continued.
On the other hand, Mahbuba Sultana Mila, wife of Kurigram Municipality Mayor Abdul Jalil, distributed rice, pulse, oil and soap among about 1,000 families in Old Rail Station area under the municipality.
RAJSHAHI: About 250 slum families got foodstuff from Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) aimed at mitigating their financial hardships being caused by coronavirus outbreak.
RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton distributed the items on Thursday afternoon.
Mayor Liton said, "We will provide food to 1 lakh helpless families in phases here to cope with the present crisis."
Each of the beneficiary families got one packet containing five kilograms of rice, one kilogram of pulse, two kilograms of potato, and soap at Bhadra Railway slum.
The RCC raised a stock of 100 metric tons of rice and 20 MT of pulse from the city's affluent people for distribution at the initial stage, Mayor Liton added.
KHULNA: As a part of the government's instant humanitarian support programme to mitigate the economic hardship caused by coronavirus outbreak, the local administration has distributed essentials food items among 200 disabled families on the circuit house premises in the town on Thursday afternoon.   
Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque as chief guest distributed rice, pulses, oils, potato, soap and masks among 200 underprivileged and disabled people to maintaining social distance.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Helal Hossain, Additional DC (General) Ziaur Rahman, Additional DC (Revenue) Sarwar Ahmed Salehin, Deputy Police Commissioner Ehsan Shah (South) and Deputy Director of District Social Services Khan Mothahar Hossain, were present during the distribution.
KCC Mayor urged the people to stay at home and maintain social distance to prevent the coronavirus. They need to properly follow the instruction provided by the health directives of the government to prevent community transmission of COVID-19.
SIRAJGANJ: At least 3,000 people got different food items in the municipality on Wednesday.
Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Sayed Abdur Rob Mukta distributed the items among the people on municipality premises.
The function was attended, among others, by DC Dr Faruk Ahmad, Police Super Hasibul Alam, BPM and local press club President Helal Uddin.


