Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 April, 2020, 7:48 AM
latest Global cornavirus death toll crosses 61,000        Home Minister asks IGP to stop people rushing back to Dhaka       BGMEA urges owners to keep factories closed until Apr 11      
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Sunday, 5 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondents

Two people were killed and two injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Khagrachhari and Natore, in three days.
BAGHAICHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: A motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between the motorcycle and a jeep on the Marishya-Dighinala Road in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Deceased Bagra Chakma, 55, was a resident of Korolachhara Village in the upazila. The injured are: Antar Chakma, 22, son of Swapon Chakma of No. 8 Para, and Subash Chakma, 17, son of Rupayan Chakma of No. 7 Para of the upazila.
Police said following the accident, the biker was killed on the spot.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A schoolgirl was killed in an accident on the Natore-Bagatipara Road at Srikrishnapur Village in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Pakhi, 6, was the daughter of Ananda Kumar of the village, and a student of class one at Ramnagar Government Primary School.
Eyewitnesses said the girl was crossing the road in the said area. At that time a battery-run auto-bike dashed her, leaving her seriously injured.
She was rushed to Natore Sadar Hospital first but later died on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blood samples of four Bogura patients sent to RMCH
Maize cultivated in 840 ha of land in Joypurhat
Floating shops selling face masks are open
Man beaten dead in Patuakhali
Two samples sent to IEDCR from Kalapara
12 hospitalised with corona symptoms at RMCH
Hotline opens to provide food in Bhola
235 fined for different reasons in seven dists


Latest News
Man shot dead for flouting coronavirus rules in Philippines
Global cornavirus death toll crosses 61,000
Home Minister asks IGP to stop people rushing back to Dhaka
BGMEA urges owners to keep factories closed until Apr 11
Spanish league and players still far apart on salary cuts
Fire at Karwan Bazar fruit market
Two killed in France knife attack
Italy reports first drop in number of coronavirus patients in intensive care
Hanging body of woman recovered in Joypurhat
Neymar donates $1M to fight coronavirus
Most Read News
Bangladesh confirms 2 new deaths; total infected 70
RMG factories across country to be opened Sunday
Panic will lead us nowhere
RAB man tests positive; 15 nearby houses, shops under lockdown
PM’s 31 point directives
Global coronavirus death toll stands 53,190
Coping with Covid-19: How is the pandemic affecting us all?
Quarantine: United we fall, divided we stand!
Colonial ghost in Bangladesh: Swing culture in politics
Ban on public transports on roads till April 11
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft