Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
Two people were killed and two injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Khagrachhari and Natore, in three days.
BAGHAICHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: A motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between the motorcycle and a jeep on the Marishya-Dighinala Road in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Deceased Bagra Chakma, 55, was a resident of Korolachhara Village in the upazila. The injured are: Antar Chakma, 22, son of Swapon Chakma of No. 8 Para, and Subash Chakma, 17, son of Rupayan Chakma of No. 7 Para of the upazila.
Police said following the accident, the biker was killed on the spot.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A schoolgirl was killed in an accident on the Natore-Bagatipara Road at Srikrishnapur Village in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Pakhi, 6, was the daughter of Ananda Kumar of the village, and a student of class one at Ramnagar Government Primary School.
Eyewitnesses said the girl was crossing the road in the said area. At that time a battery-run auto-bike dashed her, leaving her seriously injured.
She was rushed to Natore Sadar Hospital first but later died on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.