8,718 people released from home quarantine in Khulna Division





Assistant Director (Disease Control) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna Division Dr Ferdousi Akhter said a total of 8,718 expatriates have been released from home quarantine since March 10 till Saturday 8am in all 10 districts of the division.

Besides, a total of 40 expatriates have been released from institutional

quarantine and 13 others from isolation here without any coronavirus symptoms. Meanwhile, 210 expatriates have been kept under home quarantine in last 24 hours in the division.

Of them, 12 expatriates were kept under home quarantine in Khulna, 132 in Bagerhat, 41 in Satkhira, 3 in Jashore, 14 in Jhenidah, one in Narail, and seven in Meherpur districts.

With them, a total of 12,569 expatriates were quarantined at homes so far here and of them, 571 were given clearance in last 24 hours as they showed no symptoms of coronavirus after their stay in home quarantine for 14 days, she said.

The armed forces, police and district administration are continuing distribution of masks and leaflets, spraying of disinfectants on the streets and public places, making arrangements for washing hands with shops and carrying out cleanliness campaigns to prevent community transmission of COVID-19, she added.

Meanwhile, Khulna District Administration, Khulna City Corporation (KCC), different Awami League (AL) leaders, socio-cultural activists, NGOs and volunteer organisations are continuously distributing essentials food items among the needy, jobless, destitute and common people in their doorsteps to mitigate the economic hardship caused by the coronavirus. As a part of the government's instant 'humanitarian support programme' due to coronavirus situation, KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Friday evening distributed food items among 300 needy, jobless and destitute people at city's 31 ward and on the Rupsha Bridge premises as chief guest.

Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossain, city AL General Secretary MDA Babul Rana, Additional DC (General) Ziaur Rahman, Additional DC (Revenue) Sarwar Ahmed Salehin and local AL leaders, among others, were also present in the programme.















