Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 April, 2020, 7:47 AM
latest Global cornavirus death toll crosses 61,000        Home Minister asks IGP to stop people rushing back to Dhaka       BGMEA urges owners to keep factories closed until Apr 11      
Home Countryside

8,718 people released from home quarantine in Khulna Division

Published : Sunday, 5 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Apr 4: A total of 8,718 of 12,569 expatriates have been released from home quarantine after successfully passing 14 days at their houses in the division to prevent community transmission of coronavirus.
Assistant Director (Disease Control) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna Division Dr Ferdousi Akhter said a total of 8,718 expatriates have been released from home quarantine since March 10 till Saturday 8am in all 10 districts of the division.
Besides, a total of 40 expatriates have been released from institutional
quarantine and 13 others from isolation here without any coronavirus symptoms. Meanwhile, 210 expatriates have been kept under home quarantine in last 24 hours in the division.
Of them, 12 expatriates were kept under home quarantine in Khulna, 132 in Bagerhat, 41 in Satkhira, 3 in Jashore, 14 in Jhenidah, one in Narail, and seven in Meherpur districts.
With them, a total of 12,569 expatriates were quarantined at homes so far here and of them, 571 were given clearance in last 24 hours as they showed no symptoms of coronavirus after their stay in home quarantine for 14 days, she said.
The armed forces, police and district administration are continuing distribution of masks and leaflets, spraying of disinfectants on the streets and public places, making arrangements for washing hands with shops and carrying out cleanliness campaigns to prevent community transmission of COVID-19, she added.
Meanwhile, Khulna District Administration, Khulna City Corporation (KCC), different Awami League (AL) leaders, socio-cultural activists, NGOs and volunteer organisations are continuously distributing essentials food items among the needy, jobless, destitute and common people in their doorsteps to mitigate the economic hardship caused by the coronavirus. As a part of the government's instant 'humanitarian support programme' due to coronavirus situation,  KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Friday evening distributed food items among 300 needy, jobless and destitute people at city's 31 ward and on the Rupsha Bridge premises as chief guest.
Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossain, city AL General Secretary MDA Babul Rana, Additional DC (General) Ziaur Rahman, Additional DC (Revenue) Sarwar Ahmed Salehin and local AL leaders, among others, were also present in the programme.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blood samples of four Bogura patients sent to RMCH
Maize cultivated in 840 ha of land in Joypurhat
Floating shops selling face masks are open
Man beaten dead in Patuakhali
Two samples sent to IEDCR from Kalapara
12 hospitalised with corona symptoms at RMCH
Hotline opens to provide food in Bhola
235 fined for different reasons in seven dists


Latest News
Man shot dead for flouting coronavirus rules in Philippines
Global cornavirus death toll crosses 61,000
Home Minister asks IGP to stop people rushing back to Dhaka
BGMEA urges owners to keep factories closed until Apr 11
Spanish league and players still far apart on salary cuts
Fire at Karwan Bazar fruit market
Two killed in France knife attack
Italy reports first drop in number of coronavirus patients in intensive care
Hanging body of woman recovered in Joypurhat
Neymar donates $1M to fight coronavirus
Most Read News
Bangladesh confirms 2 new deaths; total infected 70
RMG factories across country to be opened Sunday
Panic will lead us nowhere
RAB man tests positive; 15 nearby houses, shops under lockdown
PM’s 31 point directives
Global coronavirus death toll stands 53,190
Coping with Covid-19: How is the pandemic affecting us all?
Quarantine: United we fall, divided we stand!
Colonial ghost in Bangladesh: Swing culture in politics
Ban on public transports on roads till April 11
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft