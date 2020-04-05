

Day labourers in hardship at Fulbari for corona impact

Anti-corona campaign is going on in the upazila maintaining the suspension of all trading and shopping activities.

District and upazila administrations have been working together for conducting awareness campaigns in order to ensure social distancing.

To carry out the administrative directive, police members are also working in the field. A total of 14 haats and bazaars have been closed in six unions to contain the spread of corona contamination.

The bar has been imposed on public gathering and free-mixing or unnecessary moving.

The roads are quiet and empty. A very few rickshaws and autos are seen but not so passengers. The rickshaw pullers and auto drivers are passing idle times.

Kitchen markets, medicine shops and some essential shops are open but they are not getting adequate customers. These are being shut down in the evening.

Auto-driver Golzar and Shawon Mia said, "Our families would run on the earnings from auto-driving. Due to passenger crisis, we've been deprived of earning for the last seven days."

"We don't know how long this will continue and how to survive," they pointed out.

Van drivers Hakku Mia, Manik Mia, Abdur Rahim and Dinesh Chandra Roy said, "Our families would run on earnings from carrying different goods such as rice, tin, rod and cements. Now following the closure of all shops and trading, we're workless."

"We will have to die from starving with wives and children if the situation continues," they added.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Sabuj Kumar Gupta said, the government has allocated money for the destitute and workless people in order to face the corona situation. After making list of them, a total of 1,460 have been given rice, pulse, salt and soap.

In addition, different organisations are standing beside them, he pointed out.

The government allocation shall come quickly. And making new list the allocations will be given again, he concluded.



























