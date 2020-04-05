Alarming trend of tobacco farming





Alarming news published in a leading daily that a growing numbers of farmers are showing interest in tobacco farming as it is more profitable than other crops. The report said that although farmers now understand the negative impacts of tobacco farming, they continue cultivating the same as different tobacco companies are tempting them with lucrative incentives such as free seeds, fertilisers and technical support.

It needs to mention that tobacco farming needs a lot of hard work. More fertiliser is required for applying in tobacco farming but they are still benefiting from tobacco cultivation. As tobacco cultivation ensures them a good profit margin, they are emphasising more on tobacco farming rather than other crops.









Whereas the government provides a big amount of agriculture subsidy in every year budget to various farming activities but it is presumed to be deprived the tobacco farmers from the government declared subsidy. The authority concerned should look into the matter and pay heed to stop the alarming tobacco farming.



Md Zillur Rahaman

