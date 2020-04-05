Coronavirus, new threat to Rohingya refugees



Md Shafiqul Islam

People who have been suffering from other serious diseases like cancer, diabetes, kidney failure and those over 60 years old have a higher risk of affecting of corona virus. In Bangladesh, Ukhia, Cox's Bazar, Kutupalong camp inhabited mostly by Rohingya refugees having limited access to basic needs, livelihood opportunities and medical services.

While the world is facing the crisis of COVID-19 pandemic, the risks for refugees in the refugee camps in Cox's Bazaar should also be considered. Some older people with chronic diseases, children, pregnant women, new mothers and people with disabilities are trapped there in dangerously overcrowded conditions. Now, they also face the threat of the COVID 19 pandemic, the consequences are dangerous.

The living conditions for people on the refugee camps in Cox's Bazaar are inhumane. As of 22 March, the population of the camps was approximately 13 lacs, while facilities are very low compare to the number of refugees. The population in camps has extremely limited access to water, toilets, and gas facilities. People have to wait in line for hours for food and they live in hazardous tents.

Besides the insufficient number of medical and nursing personnel, crisis of clean water is common in the Rohingya camp. Many refugees draw drinking water from nearby rivers. However, these rivers are also sources of bathing and open defecation, especially in unofficial Rohingya camps. In this crucial time of pandemic, poor infrastructure and facilities in the refugee camps will not protect them enough against corona virus. If so, there may be an outburst of corona virus in Rohingya camps that can be an indirect threat for the whole country.

Protecting them from COVID-19, the government is restricting refugees' movement further and gives some recommendation to combat the threat of corona virus. However, these measurements in Rohingya camps are not enough to save the crowded community there. Already first case by COVID 19 was confirmed in Rohingya camp, it may lead to many unpreventable deaths and severe risk to face the upward threat of novel coronavirus. So authority should take the matter seriously and adopt the serious preventive measures like strict lockdown policy over the camp, keep infected family members in full quarantined, put him in isolation from Rohingya camp and ensure social distancing among the refugees. Otherwise, uncontrolled spreads of COVID19 in the camp and the consequences will be dangerous for the whole community.

Authorities should take the assistance from donor and international agencies like European Union and JICA to uphold the human rights and safety of refugees and act immediately to protect the lives of those living in refugee camps. Government must take the initiatives there like ensuring safety and appropriate accommodation, sufficient doctors, health workers, supply of adequate hygiene products, pure water as well as timely collection and removal of waste etc.

In addition to that, the government can also give free access to healthcare in the public system to asylum-seekers without discrimination, including testing and treatment for COVID-19 along with preventive measures. But the local administrative authority must monitor Rohingya activities so that they cannot be involved in any unlawful activities.

Government or any voluntary organization can arrange awareness program in Rohingya camp such as washing hands frequently and properly in regular basis, maintaining good air flow in room and other shared spaces, avoiding crowded areas such as hospitals, train stations, markets, not moving outside without emergency and wearing surgical masks or N 95 respirator masks for protection and safety when they will go outside from house.

Moreover, NGO can introduce any community based initiatives that will motivate the refugees to wash their hands after coughing, nursing the suspected and affected person and making the food, after coming from toilet, handling animal waste and before eating and even when hands are dirty. In addition to that, they must be encouraged to maintain regular diet to improve their immune systems.

They can also suggest them to go to the hospital or contact with IEDCR if anyone has any doubt of being infected by corona virus. For any patient the most important thing is to believe in science and creator without being nervous and panicked, keep rational thinking and to trust on ability of the government.

These unprivileged people should have the access of proper information about corona virus so that current gossips related to corona virus and its treatment cannot misguide them. Recently, the civil society has requested to the government to ensure 4G mobile networks, internet access and other facilities in Rohingya camp of Cox's Bazar to protect them from physical and mental danger of COVID 19.

However, the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already given the imperative direction to the local authority to take enough measurement for the refugees in Rohingya camp. In addition to protecting the rest of the population, the local government should especially concern the refugee camp and address more consciousness to protect refugees from the pandemic and manage them to safety.

But recently some employees of local and international NGO's have visited there; it is not virtuous way to fight against the COVID 19. So, without emergency any movement to the refugee camp from outside should be restricted until the corona virus ends. However, the good news is that Bangladesh gets $350 million grants from World Bank through financing three projects aimed at helping Rohingya refugee for minimizing health and safety risk of COVID 19 and development of Bangladesh.

Based on currently available information, Government should recommend strict restrictions for Rohingyas on travelling or moving on crowded places. World Bank funded project should ensure psychosocial counseling, immunization motivation to aware the threat of corona virus within the area of Rohingya camps. Let's build our commitment, sense of humanity and shape self-awareness, work together to prevent and control new coronavirus and win this life-threatening battle of epidemic prevention together.









The writer is a PhD fellow, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, Wuhan, China and assistant professor, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University





