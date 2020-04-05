Social distancing: Its problems in applying the system in Bangladesh



A H M ZEHADUL KARIM

While conceptualizing the term 'social distancing' we may however, simultaneously also use the word, physical distancing, which is identified as a non-pharmaceutical intervention or way of dealing with the spread of contagious diseases by keeping a certain physical distance between two persons. Medical practitioners suggest that this distance of two persons has to be at least 6 feet or 2 centimeter far from each other in terms of physical proximity which prevents spreading of contagious diseases on air through respiration. For that, it is specially recommended for a healthy person to avoid a public gathering because of the reason that he does not even know or identify a sick person apparently by looking at other persons in a gathering. Similarly, on the other hand, a sick person having cold, mild fever or coughing should also avoid the public place as his close physical proximity might transmit his disease to others in the gathering. The lesser the uninfected persons come in contact with the infected person there will more possibility of suppressing the disease as he remains isolated from others and this will automatically reduce the acute symptomatic death caused by such viruses.

Physical detachment is very important because of the reason that from physiological point of view, human body may be the carrier of many germs and viruses which come through sneezing and coughing; specially, the corona viruses move very comfortably at a faster rate through droplet contact. Accordingly for that reason, World Health Organization (WHO) clearly suggests that all of us while moving outside should keep a physical distancing from other pedestrians so that his germs and viruses are not transmitted to others. Medical scientists prefer to use the word 'physical', instead of 'social' as social distancing can be overcome by means of being connected through other technologies in the form of telephonic conversation, sending emails, connecting through face book etc.

In order to implement social distancing in the strict sense of the term, the state has to close down all offices and educational institutions to avoid gathering in large groups with a desire to slow down a pandemic.

Being isolated in the form of quarantine is a special type of social distancing where an individual stays at his house at least for two weeks at the minimum or a little more depending on doctor's advice and thus disallowing other persons to come to his place until he is fully cured. Two weeks quarantine is usually recommended by the physician with an understanding that within that stipulated time, a virus may die out or get extinct from the human body. We have good example of social distance from Mexico where the coronavirus cases are found to be lesser as compared to their close neighbors in the United States. This is absolutely because of the utilization of practicing social distance strategy of the Mexican Government very intelligibly and strictly which emerged as a fruitful mechanism for minimizing the incidence of corona victims.

Social or physical whatever the term we address for such activity, it becomes a real problem for us in a densely populated country like Bangladesh where people are usually very callous, careless and often very violent in behavior, especially in the markets and busy areas. We the Bengalese are very much inquisitive, emotional and become attracted to a place or shop where we find the presence of many people. As soon as we find an agglomeration of some people in a gathering, we right way become very curious about it, which is fully dissimilar from other Western and South East Asian countries. I do not however say that such Western behavior has to be appreciated in all cases as it happened once in Canada while I was crossing the road in Toronto, I found an old lady suddenly fell down on the street and nobody came to rescue her; it surprised me, yet, I went to her asking her if she requires any help. Whatever may be the norms, she was exceedingly happy at my gesture. Similarly, one day, my daughter was returning from the grocery in Malaysia when a young girl in front of her was knocked down by a car on the street, but, nobody was taking any initiative to take her to the hospital; rather, they were waiting for the police to come. We however, can never think of such occurrences in Bangladesh as we are very much prompt and emotional on such situation, which I would say that has some positive aspect. There is no harm in helping someone while he or she needs some assistance very badly in a public place; but it is usually suggestible that we should have that in mind possessing an attitude to help someone from the core of heart, without having any social intention to gain something from the incident.









Going back to our main thematic part of the discussion, we have to admit that physical and social distance is very difficult in Bangladesh because we have too many people living in small area where we exhaust our carrying capacity in terms of our habitation and settlement. Dhaka is a capital city with enormous people of all classes has been staying together with a number of slums and squatters around the city. People living in these low cost areas are overcrowded but they are often very indispensible as well; they work as laborers, housemaids, construction workers, rickshaw pullers and petty traders without whom, the city life often may paralyze. But what they require is a kind of proper training about maintaining social/physical distance, containing an attitude of cleanliness, sense of littering, spitting, coughing and also having proper sense of all public health issues. But, it is estimated that we have more people in the city making it over-flooded with the settlers coming from the rural areas as well as from other parts of the country moving in to Dhaka in search of work and employment which creates real problem in terms of physical distance. There is no restriction in importing people from countryside; but the question is, it often exhausts the carrying capacity of the city.

Professional 'business beggaries' has a chain of transaction where the beggars have to share their money with some middlemen sharing their income. As an anthropologist, I talked to some of these beggars on the street and kept me participated in waiting to observe them personally, and I learned that the local Ward Commissioners are well aware of these networks. I found one beggar with a wound in his foot had remained in his profession begging for the last two years, but he never went to the doctor strategically not to be cured. Once I read a feature in a national daily written by a Retired Additional Secretary who had expressed his utmost annoyance on beggaring in Dhaka City. As a matter of fact, we all observe such activities but never bother for solving them. How could we expect to overcome social and physical pressure here if we go on multiplying many unrequited persons in the city? The real poor and home-less people who are on the street will have to be rehabilitated properly; but, we should not allow other stakeholders to use them as their ladders. Otherwise, we may claim us as a middle-income country, but it is not prestigious.

Dr A H M Zehadul Karim is a former Vice Chancellor of a public university in Bangladesh. At present, he is working as a Professor of Anthropology at Jagannath University, Dhaka.

