Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 April, 2020, 7:47 AM
latest Global cornavirus death toll crosses 61,000        Home Minister asks IGP to stop people rushing back to Dhaka       BGMEA urges owners to keep factories closed until Apr 11      
Home Business

Coronavirus depresses US payrolls, more job losses coming

Published : Sunday, 5 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

WASHINGTON, April 4:  The US economy shed 701,000 jobs in March, abruptly ending a historic 113 straight months of employment growth as stringent measures to control the novel coronavirus outbreak shuttered businesses and factories, confirming a recession is underway.
The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday did not fully reflect the economic carnage being inflicted by the highly contagious virus. The government surveyed businesses and households for the report in mid-March, before a large section of the population was under some form of a lockdown, throwing millions out of work.
William Beach, commissioner of the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics acknowledged this short-coming in a statement and also noted that data collection for the employment report was adversely affected by the coronavirus. But Beach also said, "we still were able to obtain estimates from our two surveys that met BLS standards for accuracy and reliability."
The plunge in payrolls, which was the steepest since March 2009 and snapped a record streak of employment gains dating to September 2010, was led by 459,000 job losses in the leisure and hospitality industry, mainly in food services and drinking places. There were also decreases in health care and social assistance, professional and business services, retail trade, manufacturing and construction payrolls.




Economists polled by Reuters had forecast nonfarm payrolls falling by 100,000 jobs last month. Adding a sting to the report, the economy created 57,000 fewer jobs in January and February than previously reported.
The worst is still to come, with a majority of Americans now under "stay-at-home" or "shelter-in-place" orders. A record 10 million Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits in the last two weeks of March. Economists expect payrolls will sink by at least 20 million jobs in April, which would blow away the record 800,000 tumble during the Great Recession.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus depresses US payrolls, more job losses coming
Trump aims to ease US oil industry’s cash crunch
The watchdogs overseeing the $2.3 trillion US bailout
Docomo sells Robi stake to exit Bangladesh
Impact of order cancellations catastrophic: BGMEA
Coronavirus triggers medical product crunch globally
BB asks banks not to charge fine on credit card dues
COVID-19 brings global economy to standstill: IMF


Latest News
Man shot dead for flouting coronavirus rules in Philippines
Global cornavirus death toll crosses 61,000
Home Minister asks IGP to stop people rushing back to Dhaka
BGMEA urges owners to keep factories closed until Apr 11
Spanish league and players still far apart on salary cuts
Fire at Karwan Bazar fruit market
Two killed in France knife attack
Italy reports first drop in number of coronavirus patients in intensive care
Hanging body of woman recovered in Joypurhat
Neymar donates $1M to fight coronavirus
Most Read News
Bangladesh confirms 2 new deaths; total infected 70
RMG factories across country to be opened Sunday
Panic will lead us nowhere
RAB man tests positive; 15 nearby houses, shops under lockdown
PM’s 31 point directives
Global coronavirus death toll stands 53,190
Coping with Covid-19: How is the pandemic affecting us all?
Quarantine: United we fall, divided we stand!
Colonial ghost in Bangladesh: Swing culture in politics
Ban on public transports on roads till April 11
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft