

The watchdogs overseeing the $2.3 trillion US bailout

Four different watchdogs made up of federal government officials and members of Congress have been created; one key role has not yet been filled.

None of these groups will have any direct control over where any of the funds are directed - those decisions are being made by the US Treasury, headed by Steven Mnuchin, with the help of the Small Business Administration, other federal agencies, and outside advisers.

Instead, the watchdogs' role is to examine the decision-making process, and provide the public information about where the taxpayer dollars and other resources go.

Similar oversight mechanisms were "pretty effective and did a pretty good job of keeping fraud and waste down" during the stimulus spending after the 2008 recession, said Jennifer Ahearn, policy director at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, an ethics advocacy group.

But the scope of what watchdogs are looking at is much wider in this case, she noted. Making the task more difficult, many of the watchdogs are only in 'acting' roles because they have not been confirmed, and they may have less support from the Trump administration.

The CARES Act here signed into law on March 27 includes $80 million for the creation of this broad committee "to promote transparency and support oversight of funds provided in this Act to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally."

It is made up of 'Inspectors General' from other government agencies including the Department of Defense, Health and Human Services, and Treasury, making it a sort of uber-watchdog group, with broad oversight.

It is tasked with reviewing "the economy, efficiency, and effectiveness" of the administration, and "fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement in Coronavirus response programs and operations." It can conduct independent investigations and has subpoena power.

Glenn Fine, the acting Inspector General (IG) from the Department of Defense, was named chair of the committee on March 30. On April 1, he named here an additional 11 IGs to the committee, from agencies including the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Peace Corps.

The committee is expected to set up a public website by the end of April; until then information can be found on the US federal IG website ignet.gov/content/newsroom.

This new IG, part of the Treasury Department, was given a $25 million budget in the CARES Act to "conduct, supervise, and coordinate audits and investigations of the making, purchase, management, and sale of loans, loan guarantees, and other investments" made by Mnuchin. -Reuters







Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rises on pricier oilBEIJING, April 4: Asian stocks were mixed Friday after Wall Street gained for the first time in three days on stronger oil prices despite enduring uncertainty about how long the global economic decline due to the coronavirus pandemic will last.

Tokyo and Seoul rose while Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices gave up some of the previous day's gains.

US stocks jumped Thursday after the price of crude surged by 25per cent following President Donald Trump's comment on Twitter that he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to back away from their price-cutting war. The pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index up 2.3per cent.

"As volatility slowly adjusts lower, it looks as if the extreme panic sell-off appears to be easing off as well," said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp in a report.

US stocks gained despite more data showing millions more Americans losing their jobs.

Markets usually welcome lower energy costs for companies and consumers. But the abrupt plunge to below $20 this week from $60 at the start of the year triggered fears heavily indebted producers might default, causing more damage to credit markets.

Trump said on Twitter he expects production cuts are coming after talking with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

By the end of trading Thursday, benchmark US crude rose $5.01, or 24.7per cent, to $25.32 per barrel.

Energy stocks in the S&P 500 rallied by 9.1per cent. Schlumberger, an oilfield services company, jumped 10.2per cent, EOG Resources rose 10.7per cent and Occidental Petroleum leaped 18.9per cent, though for the year all three are down 50per cent to 70per cent.

The S&P 500 rose 2.3per cent to 2,526.90. It dropped as much as 0.6per cent earlier Thursday after the US government reported more than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.2per cent and the Nasdaq rose 1.7per cent to 7,487.31.

Roughly one of every 16 working Americans has applied for unemployment benefits in the last two weeks. Economists expect that to rise. That has many investors bracing for what may be the worst recession of their lifetimes.

Traders expect more volatility until numbers of new coronavirus cases begin to decline, which forecasters say might be weeks away.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has topped 1 million, led by the United States with more than 236,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.









More than 51,000 have died, but more than 208,000 have recovered. -AP





