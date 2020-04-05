Docomo sells Robi stake to exit Bangladesh





Robi Axiata's majority stakeholder is Malaysian Axiata Group, which holds a 68.7% stake in the unit. India's Bharti Airtel holds the remaining 25% after its local unit Airtel Bangladesh merged with Robi in November 2016.

Prior to this merger, Axiata Group held 91.6% of Robi, with NTT Docomo taking the remaining 8.4% stake. Now that Docomo is selling up, Bharti will hold 31.3% of Robi, which is the second largest operator in Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi regulator BTRC (Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission) Chairman Jahurul Haque, confirmed that Docomo's proposal had received approval, with the regulator recommending the sale to the telecom ministry.

















