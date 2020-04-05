Coronavirus triggers medical product crunch globally





The ten largest supplying economies accounted for almost three-quarters of total world exports of the products while the ten largest buyers accounted for roughly two-thirds of world imports.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) Secretariat on Friday released the new report on trade in medical products critical for the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It traces trade flows for products such as personal protective products, hospital and laboratory supplies, medicines and medical technology while providing information on their respective tariffs while it deals with the global rules of trade between nations. WTO's main function is to ensure that trade flows as smoothly, predictably and freely as possible.

WTO agreements have helped slash import tariffs on these products and improve market access, with the average tariff on COVID-19 medical products standing at 4.8 percent, lower than the 7.6 percent average tariff for non-agricultural products in general.

The statistics show that 52 percent of 134 WTO members impose a tariff of 5 percent or lower on medical products. Among them, four members do not levy any tariffs at all including Hong Kong, China; Iceland and Singapore.

The report, however, also identifies markets where tariffs remain high. Tariffs on face masks, for example, can be as high as 55percent in some countries.

Germany, the USA and Switzerland supply 35 percent of medical products; China, Germany and the United States export 40% of personal protective products;

Imports and exports of medical products totalled about US$ 2 trillion, including intra-EU trade, which represented approximately 5 percent of total world merchandise trade in 2019. Tariffs on some products remain very high. For example, the average applied tariff for hand soap is 17 percent and some WTO members apply tariffs as high as 65 percent.

Protective supplies used in the fight against COVID-19 attract an average tariff of 11.5 percent and go as high as 27 percent in some countries; The WTO has contributed to the liberalization of trade in medical products in three main ways:

The results of tariff negotiations scheduled at the inception of the WTO in 1995; Conclusion of the plurilateral sectoral Agreement on Pharmaceutical Products ("Pharma Agreement") in the Uruguay Round and its four subsequent reviews;

Those products include: computer tomography apparatus; disinfectants/ sterilization products; face masks; gloves; hand soap and sanitizer; patient monitors and pulse oximeters; protective spectacles and visors; sterilizers; syringes; thermometers; ultrasonic scanning apparatus; ventilators, oxygen mask; X-ray equipment; other medical devices.

They are frequently mentioned by countries, international organizations and in news reports as the goods in short supply.















