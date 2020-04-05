BB asks banks not to charge fine on credit card dues

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has directed all the scheduled commercial banks not to charge fines or late fees on credit cards dues till June next.

Amid coronavirus pandemic the central bank in this regard issued a circular on Saturday and sent it to all concerned departments of the banks.

It said: "If clients fails to clear payments against loans on credit cards they should not be charged any fine or penalty and any banks realizes so from any client in the meantime should be re-funded."

Earlier the BB had Issues another circular which instructed banks not to downgrade or default any borrower till June in the corona situation.

As per earlier circular borrowers who took money for business, industrial productions, car, home and other loans would enjoy the benefit.







