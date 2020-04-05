

BTMA for VAT withdrawal, duty free import of chemicals

The association has also demanded duty- free import of all kinds of chemicals used for dyeing and finishing with the certification of the BTMA till June 30.

The list of demands also includes waiver of demurrage charges on imported goods at Chittagong Port and other ports from March 20 to June 30.

BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon, in a letter to the finance ministry recently made the demand saying the textile sector has become hard hit and such measure is needed to combat their economic fallout.

Pahela Baishakh is the second largest festival for fashion industry in the country after the Eid-ul-Fitr as the sector people largely depend on the sale of these two festivals.

According to BTMA, there are 450 spinning mills in the country, of which around 250 produce yarn and fabrics for local consumption, while 500 weaving mills out of 850 mills make yarn and fabric to meet local demands.

Khokon said in the letter, "Due to cancellation of the Pahela Baishakh celebration and the outbreak of the pandemic sales of yarn and fabrics have come to a standstill. As a result, the cash flow of the business people sharply declined and they fell short of working capital to pay workers' wages." Mills were unable to realize their dues following suspension of the Pahela Baishakh celebration, he argued. .

As per the BTMA data, about 1.5 million people are directly and indirectly dependent on the sector.

"As of now, there are unsold stock of yarn and fabrics worth around Tk3, 500 crore due to the coronavirus impact and cancellation of Bangla New Year celebration," the letter further said.

The BTMA leader thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for announcing the stimulus package of Tk5,000 crore for the export-oriented sectors. "Considering the present situation, we are urging the government to withdraw VAT on yarn and fabrics from March 20 to June 2020."

The BTMA also called to keep the utility services such as gas and electricity bills in a block account for six months and allow paying it in next twelve months in installments without any surcharge.















BTMA President Mohammad Ali KhokonBangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) has urged the government to withdraw value added tax (VAT) from yarn and fabrics used in producing festival cloths following sudden cancellation of Pahela Baishakh celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic.The association has also demanded duty- free import of all kinds of chemicals used for dyeing and finishing with the certification of the BTMA till June 30.The list of demands also includes waiver of demurrage charges on imported goods at Chittagong Port and other ports from March 20 to June 30.BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon, in a letter to the finance ministry recently made the demand saying the textile sector has become hard hit and such measure is needed to combat their economic fallout.Pahela Baishakh is the second largest festival for fashion industry in the country after the Eid-ul-Fitr as the sector people largely depend on the sale of these two festivals.According to BTMA, there are 450 spinning mills in the country, of which around 250 produce yarn and fabrics for local consumption, while 500 weaving mills out of 850 mills make yarn and fabric to meet local demands.Khokon said in the letter, "Due to cancellation of the Pahela Baishakh celebration and the outbreak of the pandemic sales of yarn and fabrics have come to a standstill. As a result, the cash flow of the business people sharply declined and they fell short of working capital to pay workers' wages." Mills were unable to realize their dues following suspension of the Pahela Baishakh celebration, he argued. .As per the BTMA data, about 1.5 million people are directly and indirectly dependent on the sector."As of now, there are unsold stock of yarn and fabrics worth around Tk3, 500 crore due to the coronavirus impact and cancellation of Bangla New Year celebration," the letter further said.The BTMA leader thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for announcing the stimulus package of Tk5,000 crore for the export-oriented sectors. "Considering the present situation, we are urging the government to withdraw VAT on yarn and fabrics from March 20 to June 2020."The BTMA also called to keep the utility services such as gas and electricity bills in a block account for six months and allow paying it in next twelve months in installments without any surcharge.