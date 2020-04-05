

Lockdown extension must serve its purpose



With the holy month of Ramadan to set in about three week's time, it is also the government has to evaluate rationally if it would be politic to open the country plus the capital for just two weeks.



The campuses of universities including the Dhaka University are now closed and if they are opened for a short time, a large number of students who left the capital and other places after the holiday declaration will be forced to come back. This would mean congestion in buses and boats - something which will totally undermine the social distancing achieved by the lockdown. So, it may be prudent to keep the universities closed until the end of Ramadan.



The main challenge for the authority will be to ensure that when others who left the capital for their village homes come back, certain precautions are maintained. Jostling in buses to launches and trains will only aid the virus to spread and that's the last thing the nation needs.

At the same time, this Ramadan, more emphasis needs to be on maintaining safe distance plus following personal hygiene related habits. Rationally speaking, minimizing the flow of people towards the city will be of utmost importance in the next one month. Obviously, this would mean taking relief to the villages; therefore, the main objective at this moment should be to devise a strategy to offer essential products at low cost in rural areas.











The government in collaboration with big conglomerates can offer rice, lentils, onions and cooking oil packages throughout the month of Ramadan while the development agencies should move away from their regular projects and channel funds into emergency projects focusing on proper cleanliness.



By claiming well over 50, 000 lives worldwide, the novel Coronvirus keeps unfolding in newer epicentres as time passes by. Travelling from china via Italy to the USA, it is difficult to predict which country or continent will be the next potential epicentre. However, given the deadly virus's pattern to infect and spread, it was necessary as well as prudent to extend the lockdown timeframe. Moreover, if needs be, the lockdown should be extended throughout the whole of April. Obviously it will come at a huge economical cost - but the public's health safety matters the most.