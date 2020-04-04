Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 April, 2020, 1:37 AM
Home Front Page

N’ganj area locked down as woman dies of Covid-19

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

The authorities in Narayanganj's Bandar Upazila have put an area on lockdown after a test confirmed a woman had died of COVID-19.
The district's Civil Surgeon Mohammad Imtiaz told bdnews24.com that the government's disease control agency IEDCR
confirmed the test result on Thursday afternoon.
Upazila Executive Officer Shukla said they put Rasulbagh area on lockdown in the night.
An official said relatives took the 45-year-old woman, who had suffered a stroke earlier, to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday after she had fallen sick.
Doctors referred her to the Kurmitola General Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are being treated, as she had fever and respiratory problems - symptoms similar to coronavirus infection, the official said.
But they first took her back home and she died when she was being taken to the Kurmitola hospital on Monday. The unsuspecting relatives carried the body back and buried her after medics collected specimens at Kurmitola.
The official requested anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US and Spanish deaths surge as world virus toll breaks 50,000
N’ganj area locked down as woman dies of Covid-19
Situation to worsen if virus spreads to remote areas  
Three Bogura houses under lockdown
Independent TV journalist tests positive for coronavius
1,000 samples of corona suspects being tested: DGHS
BB calls applications from banks for stimulus
Houses put under lockdown after college boy’s death in Satkhira


Latest News
Global coronavirus death toll stands 53,190
Father again at the age of 89!
Mom with coronavirus couldn't see her child after giving birth
Coronavirus may spread through normal breathing, speaking
First coronavirus patient detected in Chattogram
Independent TV reporter coronavirus positive, 47 quarantined
Nobody knows when football can resume: Infantino
Young man commits 'suicide'
Pentagon removes captain of virus-struck aircraft carrier
Hungry dogs consume four deer alive in Rajshahi zoo
Most Read News
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
COVID-19: Number of cases rises to 61
Pandemics: Always accompanied by rumours
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
Coronavirus: Rice at Tk 10 per kg from Sunday
Good governance in economic recovery
327 Japanese nationals leave Dhaka
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stay alert against rumours: Obaidul to AL men
Man dies from corona symptoms in in-law’s house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft